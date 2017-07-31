Berk-Tek now Nexans Cabling Solutions (NCS) in Canada

Nexans announced today that the LAN cable products previously offered under the Berk-Tek brand in Canada will now be branded as Nexans products and be part of an expanded structured cabling portfolio known as Nexans Cabling Solutions.

The new product offering to Canada includes Nexans branded copper and optical fiber cables, patch panels, connectors, patch cords and accessories.

“The connected world is experiencing impressive growth in bandwidth demand, especially for enterprise wireless technologies, and an increase in the amount of power transmitted through IP networks,” said Todd Harpel, director of business Development, Nexans LAN Canada. “We’re excited to help our Canadian customers meet these rapidly growing demands thanks to a complete future-proof end-to-end cabling solutions.

“With the introduction of Nexans Cabling Solutions to the Canadian market, the combined experience and capabilities of the global Nexans organization have been brought together to provide our customers with leading-edge smart choices for their digital infrastructure needs.” Headquartered in Markham, Ont., Nexans Cabling Solutions will be servicing the Canadian market through local sales representation as well as in-country inventory that is maintained in its Fergus, Ont. warehouse facility.