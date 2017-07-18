Berk-Tek launches PoE optimized LANmark-IP cable

Berk-Tek, a Nexans Company, and manufacturer of network infrastructure offerings, has announced the release of a new cable it said is designed for PoE applications with low bandwidth requirements.

“Today, there are more than 100 million devices effectively powered with PoE,” the company said in a release. IP lighting, or smart lighting, is an example a high-power, low-bandwidth application running on PoE. The global IP lighting market is expected to grow approximately 27% annually to over $19 billion by 2022.

“IP-connected lights can be easily controlled via an Ethernet network, and they offer improved user experience by enabling customized lighting conditions. And because IP lighting can be powered by PoE, this technology presents a host of efficiency and cost savings benefits, both at installation and with ongoing operation.”

The company added that unlike high-bandwidth applications such as wireless access points and HD video, which require a 10 Gigabit connection to operate at top performance, IP lighting operates very effectively over a 1 Gigabit network. “However, typical 1 Gigabit cabling can’t efficiently overcome the main challenge associated with PoE — high power (60W and 100W) and the heat rise that comes with it. Excessive heat rise can interfere with IP traffic, resulting in transmission errors and an underperforming network.

“PoE-optimized LANmark-IP addresses this challenge. It more effectively manages the heat generated by high-power PoE because it is specially constructed with 22AWG conductors and all-FEP insulation. In tests performed at the TEK Center at Berk-Tek, LANmark-IP generated 44% less heat rise than traditional Category 5e cabling (based on 192-cable bundles with all cables energized to 100W). Less heat rise means less cooling will be required, which can contribute to energy cost savings. Additionally, LANmark-IP has a temperature rating of 90°C, making it suitable for even the hottest plenum spaces.

“Compared to the efficiency of Category 5e and Category 6 cables (that can go up to 68% depending on conductor size), LANmark-IP is 88% efficient. This means that 88% of the power transmitted by the Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) will reach the powered device (PD), which can ultimately translate in energy cost savings, especially when it comes to powering numerous applications such as IP lighting, digital signage or IP cameras.”

“PoE lighting networks are becoming more and more popular, due to the efficiency of LED luminaries and the control that comes with having lighting connected to the IP network,” said Brian Simmons, Berk-Tek’s copper product manager.,

LANmark-IP is available for immediate order.