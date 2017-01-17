Belden to showcase enterprise connectivity offerings in Tampa

Belden Inc. says it will offer a hands-on, up-close look at connectivity offerings that can be used across the enterprise at the 2017 BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition, Jan. 22-26 in Tampa, Fla.

To give ICT professionals a better understanding of how connectivity can be applied throughout an organization, the company said its booth will feature two different areas that showcase enterprise offerings.

The digital building area gives booth visitors a close-up look at:

An open 2-post rack utilizing the FiberExpressEnterprise Closet X patch panel solution, HD Wi-Fi patching, passive optical LAN setup and an HDBaseT cable offering.

Field-termination demonstrations of REVConnect (a new connectivity system used for all Category 5e, 6 and 6A UTP and STP cables) and FiberExpressFusion Connectors (which combine the benefits of fusion splicing with field-installable connectors)

A mock drop-down ceiling with a ceiling zone box and wireless access point for the emerging digital ceiling

There will also be a data centre area to give booth visitors a close-up look at:

Three cabinets representing the XHM and XHS Series

A core router cabinet, server cabinet and Open Bridge Rack

A wall-mount box and in-wall box for multi-dwelling-unit (MD) applications

Belden will also host several complimentary events: