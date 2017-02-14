Belden REVConnect wins ISE technology award

Belden Inc. has received an innovation award for REVConnect, a new connectivity system. The Top New Technology (TNT) Awards annually recognize new and outstanding products and services exhibited at the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) show in Amsterdam. A team of judges select the top products and services across 15 commercial categories and five residential categories. Solutions that stand out for offering technological innovation, benefits to integrators and benefits to end-users are honoured.

Released in September 2016, according to Belden, before the launch of REVConnect, RJ45 connections required a lengthy and arduous punch-down or single-wire crimping process. In addition an entire bag of tools was needed to support terminations required for each connector type.

“Now, Ethernet cables of all types (Category 5e through Category 6A, shielded and unshielded) can terminate onto a single “core” end that is compatible with eight RJ45 modules, including jacks and plugs. One REVConnect tool completes the entire process – including cable prep – simplifying termination and reducing installation time.

REVConnect provides terminations that support IP convergence over a range of applications, including wired LANs, digital signage, building automation and LED lighting systems.