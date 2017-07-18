Belden adds pre-loaded patch panels to REVConnect

Belden Inc., has launched the new REVConnect preloaded patch panels, which it said will support faster deployment in enterprise networks.

Designed based on feedback from installers and end-users about what they need most in a preloaded patch panel, it allows installers to utilize a multi-pair tool while terminating with one hand and using the same termination method as REVConnect jacks.

The patch panels can be terminated from the rear or front; one termination method can be used for patch panels and workstations to simplify logistics and the number of tools needed. The panels can also be identified using labels or icons.

For optimized cable management, and a faster termination process, cable-measuring features allow installers to use the space over every port to organize cables, dress cables to management accessories and measure the slack needed (for front or rear termination), mark the cables and start terminating, Belden said.

REVConnect Preloaded Patch Panels are available in flat and angled designs, black and white versions in Category 6A (10GX), Category 6 (CAT6+) and Category 5e (CAT5E) options, with 24 or 48 ports.