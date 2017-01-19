Avaya Inc. files for Chapter 11 protection

Avaya Inc. this morning announced that it has filed voluntary petitions under chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York (the “Court”). The company’s foreign affiliates, which includes Avaya Canada are not included in the filing and according to Avaya “will continue normal operations.”

The company said it has obtained a committed US$725 million debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing facility underwritten by Citibank. Subject to Court approval, this DIP financing, combined with the Company’s cash from operations, is expected to provide sufficient liquidity during the chapter 11 cases to support its continuing business operations and minimize disruption.

“We have conducted an extensive review of alternatives to address Avaya’s capital structure, and we believe pursuing a restructuring through chapter 11 is the best path forward at this time,” said Kevin Kennedy, CEO of Avaya. “Reducing the company’s current debt through the chapter 11 process will best position all of Avaya’s businesses for future success.”

“This is a critical step in our ongoing transformation to a successful software and services business. Avaya’s current capital structure is over 10 years old and was put in place to support our business model as a hardware-focused company, which has evolved significantly since that time. “Our business is performing well, and we are confident that we can emerge from this process stronger than ever, as this path is a reflection of our debt structure, not the strength of our operations or business model.”

Further coverage will appear soon.