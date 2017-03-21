AT&T completes 400GbE field trial between NYC and D.C.

AT&T said today it has successfully completed the first of a multi-phase trial testing 400 gigabit Ethernet data speeds, adding that it brings it one step closer to quadrupling network speeds for businesses.

In the field trial, AT&T established a 400 Gbit/s Ethernet connection between New York and Washington, D.C.

The 400 Gbit/s Ethernet end-to-end service was transported across the network, which was carrying live traffic. A software-defined network (SDN) controller created a service along the direct path between the two cities, and through software control rerouted the service to a second path to simulate a response to a network failure.

Late last year, AT&T announced its intention to be the first in the industry to demonstrate 400GbE service across its production network, aligning with the company’s shift toward a software-centric network.

“Our approach to roll out the next generation of Ethernet speeds is working,” said Rick Hubbard, senior vice president, AT&T Network Product Management. “We continue to see enormous data growth on our network, fueled by video. And this will help with that growth. Next-generation speeds like 400 Gbit/s Ethernet can help transform the way our customers do business.”

AT&T said it is now moving on to the second phase — a 400 Gbit/s Ethernet end-to-end service transported across the AT&T OpenROADM metro network.

Phase Three will test the first instance of a 400 Gbit/s Ethernet open router platform. The “disaggregated router” platform uses merchant silicon and open source software.