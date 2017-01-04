AT&T strengthens IoT offerings with Gemalto security app

Dutch-based digital security vendor Gemalto has announced it is supplying AT&T with a remote subscription management offering it said will help enable its customers to deploy “new and highly secure IoT applications” both in North America and globally.

According to the company, its LinqUS On-Demand Connectivity (ODC) subscription management solution and GSMA M2M 3.1 compliant Embedded SIMs (eSIMs) simplify the logistics of providing mobile services for enterprises requiring global mobile connectivity for IoT applications and provide improved life cycle support for their subscriptions.

Gartner, the information technology research firm, reports the IoT ecosystem is growing massively with 6.4 billion objects connected last year and 20.8 billion connected by 2020. Gemalto said its GSMA-compliant ODC and eSIM offerings allow global mobile operators, service providers, and OEMs to accelerate new device onboarding and service rollouts while reducing costs, increasing revenue and security for businesses adopting IoT solutions.

“Industrial, home automation, and automotive applications are significant drivers for IoT growth,” said Rodrigo Serna, president, Gemalto Americas.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, Gemalto’s 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centres, and 27 research and software development centres located in 49 countries.