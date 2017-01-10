Aquantia multi-Gig gear to be part of Dell EMC’s N-Series line

Aquantia Corp., a supplier of high-speed Ethernet connectivity offerings for data centres and enterprise infrastructure, today announced that Dell EMC Networking has selected the company’s multi-Gig AQrate PHY products for its new N-Series line of Open Networking campus switches.

The digital workplace places crushing capacity demands on campus networks, Aquantia said in a release: “The latest generation IEEE 802.11ac WiFi Access Points (APs) can drive a total throughput up to 5Gbit/s of data for wired transport between the APs and the wiring closet switches. However, more than 90% of the installed cables within today’s enterprise and campus environments use legacy twisted-pair copper cables, such as Cat5e and Cat6, only designed for 1 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE). Replacing the existing cables in the walls and ceilings is highly disruptive and expensive.”

Foreseeing “this wired infrastructure bottleneck,” Aquantia developed AQrate to deliver up to 5Gbit/s throughput over 100m of Cat5e/Cat6 cables. Aquantia and major industry players co-founded the NBASE-T Alliance to further develop and promote the technology.

In September 2016, this multi-Gig technology was formally approved as the IEEE 802.3bz standard.

“Digital transformation and the increasing reliance on wireless networks creates a real need for next-generation network infrastructure,” said Jeffrey Baher, senior director, product and technical marketing Dell Networking. “Working with Aquantia, our goal is to help customers future proof investments by implementing higher-speed 2.5 and 5G multi-gig switch solutions with greater capabilities and confidence.”