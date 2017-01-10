Connections +
News

Aquantia multi-Gig gear to be part of Dell EMC’s N-Series line

January 10, 2017   by Paul Barker


Print this page

Aquantia Corp., a supplier of high-speed Ethernet connectivity offerings for data centres and enterprise infrastructure, today announced that Dell EMC Networking has selected the company’s multi-Gig AQrate PHY products for its new N-Series line of Open Networking campus switches.

The digital workplace places crushing capacity demands on campus networks, Aquantia said in a release: “The latest generation IEEE 802.11ac WiFi Access Points (APs) can drive a total throughput up to 5Gbit/s of data for wired transport between the APs and the wiring closet switches. However, more than 90% of the installed cables within today’s enterprise and campus environments  use legacy twisted-pair copper cables, such as Cat5e and Cat6, only designed for 1 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE). Replacing the existing cables in the walls and ceilings is highly disruptive and expensive.”

Foreseeing “this wired infrastructure bottleneck,” Aquantia developed AQrate to deliver up to 5Gbit/s throughput over 100m of Cat5e/Cat6 cables. Aquantia and major industry players co-founded the NBASE-T Alliance to further develop and promote the technology.

In September 2016, this multi-Gig technology was formally approved as the IEEE 802.3bz standard.

“Digital transformation and the increasing reliance on wireless networks creates a real need for next-generation network infrastructure,” said Jeffrey Baher, senior director, product and technical marketing Dell Networking. “Working with Aquantia, our goal is to help customers future proof investments by implementing higher-speed 2.5 and 5G multi-gig switch solutions with greater capabilities and confidence.”


Paul Barker

Editor, Connections+ Magazine
All posts by
Print this page

Related
Accenture forecasts digital developments to watch next year
BlackBerry opens Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Centre
Ericsson plans big 5G demo splash at CES 2017


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*