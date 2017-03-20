Alliance heralds ‘next Ethernet era’ at OFC 2017

The Ethernet Alliance is holding interoperability demonstrations at OFC 2017 it says emphasize the full spectrum of Ethernet speeds from 1 Gigabit (1G) to 400 Gigabit (400G) nd features a live 400G demo interconnecting to four discrete member booths.

The Optical Fiber Communications Conference and Exhibition opened yesterday in Los Angeles and runs until Thursday.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time in the industry as investments in next-generation Ethernet standards are coming to fruition,” said John D’Ambrosia, chairman, Ethernet Alliance; and senior principal engineer at Huawei. “Our members — including equipment manufacturers, system and component vendors, test and measurement, and everyone else in-between — are developing the solutions that will enable these standards.

“In short, the next Ethernet era is off to a terrific start.”

The Ethernet Alliance’s OFC 2017 demo features equipment and technologies from 16 different organizations, including Amphenol, Aquantia, Broadcom, Cisco Systems, Finisar, Juniper Networks, Mellanox Technologies, Molex, Panduit, Spirent Communications, TE Connectivity, Teledyne LeCroy, Viavi Solutions and Xilinx.

“This demo is much more than merely hooking up PHYs – it’s a true representation of the disruptive transformations taking place at every level of the Ethernet ecosystem,” ” said David Rodgers, board member and OFC 2017 technical lead for the Ethernet Alliance.

“Our 400G demonstration highlights how IEEE 802.3 standards facilitate interoperability, even at the pre-ratification stage. It’s another proof-point of Ethernet’s capacity to just plug in and perform as expected.”